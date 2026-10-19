Radev: The Orthodox faith preserves the moral values of society and unites us in a world of division

The Orthodox faith preserves the moral values and unites our society in a world of division and opposition. In these days of trials, it is good to return to our roots of faith, to be more humble and more open to each other. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The meeting was attended by His Holiness Daniil - Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, as well as clergy from the Ecumenical Patriarchate and synodal hierarchs from the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, the government's press service reported.

Prime Minister Radev expressed confidence that the current visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to Bulgaria will give a new impetus to the development of relations between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Patriarchate of Constantinople and will provide support to thousands of believers. “We appreciate your efforts to be a voice of reason and wisdom and to call for peace“, Prime Minister Rumen Radev addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch. The Prime Minister emphasized that cultural dialogue, faith and the responsibility of state institutions are the solid foundation for building a better future for future generations.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the blessing given by the Ecumenical Patriarch for the historic act of good neighborliness between Bulgaria and Greece, thanks to which the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil were returned to our country. “We have shown that two countries can put aside the contradictions of the past and become a strategic axis of prosperity in the Balkans“, Radev pointed out.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of his enthronement and extended his heartfelt wishes.

For his part, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the good of Orthodoxy. He also wished Prime Minister Radev and his leadership of the Bulgarian government success in all their endeavors for the good of the Bulgarian people. The Ecumenical Patriarch extended an invitation to Prime Minister Rumen Radev to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate.