Haralan Alexandrov: Fears of war are being interpreted ruthlessly in the election campaign

Fears of war are being interpreted fiercely and ruthlessly in the election campaign. Because, unfortunately, fears and their exploitation are a main tool in propaganda and manipulation of the population, especially in election conditions. This is what I can say briefly. Otherwise, there are at least two interpretations, if that interests you. One is that of the ruling party - respectively, of the leading candidate Iliana Yotova, and it is that the scarier it is, the more important it is for peace and love to prevail and not to irritate Russia, because we will suffer, and this interpretation enjoys broad support. It appeals to the traumatic identity, well known in Bulgaria, who jumps and rebels against the strong - gets punished. This was said by social anthropologist Haralan Alexandrov in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on FOCUS radio.

And he added: "I think that if this interpretation is imposed or manages to dominate, it will mobilize support around the government. It always happens like this, the scarier it is, the faster people gather around those in power. And of course, this will guarantee a smooth victory in the presidential elections. The other interpretation is exactly in the opposite direction and is that submissive behavior towards the aggressor will lead to more aggression".

According to him, this is the main conflict, with neither of the two interpretations solving the problem, because no action results from it: "In both cases, it is about using fears for the purposes of the election battle, and not about a reasonable strategic and long-term opposition, which is completely absent at the moment in the Bulgarian political class".

When asked what the consequences will be after the elections if one of the two interpretations prevails.

"What is quite certain is that the case will not be resolved from the Bulgarian position, it will be resolved by forces and interests that far exceed Bulgaria, unfortunately. I think this is the main feeling at the moment and that whatever we do, very little depends on us and unfortunately we are a toy in some party, we are not the authors of the events. That is, it is very likely that we will be in a passive position and that Bulgaria will be used, exploited and most likely abused for purposes that are beyond us. This is where the hysteria of this case comes from. On top of all that, it is perfectly clear that whoever takes power will be in an extremely difficult position. Governing in such a situation is very difficult and very ungrateful.

And in this sense, the main candidates, on the one hand, are quite actively proposing themselves and trying to take advantage of the situation, and on the other hand, I do not notice any particular desire to be in power and to be involved in governance".

Regarding how Bulgaria can be abused, he shares:

"Of course, it can be abused. This is the biggest fear that Bulgaria can be drawn into a conflict without its desire and be torn apart. What we see happening with Ukraine. This is the mass experience and this, by the way, is the reason why Rumen Radev was supported so powerfully in the parliamentary elections. He sent such a message that we know what to do in this situation, being both a military man and a peacemaker, as we see, and that he is able to protect us, to keep the war away from the country and to keep the country out of the war. This is the main thesis that is repeated by the entire propaganda apparatus of this administration. And this is exactly where this feeling of omnipotence cracks, because it is obvious that the war is approaching".