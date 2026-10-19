Ninova: "Basket of care", "fair value", "board of shame", turned out to be absolutely meaningless

All the government's measures to combat prices have failed. A new shock increase in prices in just a week.

Basket of care, fair value, board of shame, turned out to be absolutely meaningless.

According to the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, nearly 60% of the products in the consumer basket jumped in one week. And it already costs 50 euros wholesale. At retail it is much, much more.

This was published on his Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" in a comment on the cabinet's attempts to control the rise in food prices with various measures.

Here is more from Ninova's analysis:

There is a real solution. I will not tire of repeating it. It is - removing VAT on food.

Cyprus, another country that did it, has just reported an immediate drop in prices by 5%. The Bulgarian government, instead of reducing taxes, is raising taxes and inventing new and new burdens for businesses and people. This is absurd and illogical. And on the threshold of a severe winter, it is already unbearable.