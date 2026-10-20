Important news in FACTS on 20.10.2026

Protest against Radev and Yotova gathered citizens in Sofia

Citizens gathered in front of the presidential institution building in Sofia against President Iliana Yotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The police presence was increased in the area, BTA reported.

Klekovski: The case with Iva Mihailova is a judicial, not a health matter

The case with Iva Mihailova is not a health matter, but a legal matter. This was stated by the Minister of Health of Republic of North Macedonia Sasho Klekovski, who said that he had reached a tacit agreement on the topic with Bulgarian Minister of Health Katya Ivkova.

Asen Vassilev: Radev to announce the new assembly and say why the Constitutional Court stopped part of the budget

The chairman of “We continue the change“ Asen Vassilev asked Prime Minister Rumen Radev to explain the decision of the Constitutional Court on the 2026 budget and to announce what the new political “assembly“ is. The reason for his statement was Radev's position that the protests aim to create a new ruling majority.

Young doctors protested for salaries and healthcare reform

Young doctors and medical specialists protested in front of the Ministry of Health with demands for better working conditions, more decent pay and a comprehensive healthcare reform. The demonstration was under the slogan “Aren't you uncomfortable?“ and was organized by the Initiative Committee “National Protest “Future in Bulgaria““.

The Constitutional Court left in force the 2026 Budget, but repealed two texts

The Constitutional Court left in force the Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2026, but repealed two groups of provisions adopted together with it. The change in the mechanism for determining the remuneration of magistrates and the amendments to Article 355 of the Labor Code were declared unconstitutional.

A helicopter took a man to Sofia with a serious injury from an angle grinder

A 64-year-old man from the village of Leshtak in Madan was transported by medical helicopter from Smolyan to the capital's hospital “Sofiamed“ after a serious accident with an angle grinder. Upon his admission to the “Dr. Bratan Shukerov“ MHAT, a partial amputation of the left forearm with damage to the neurovascular bundle and tendons was found.

Radostin Vasilev would speak directly with Putin and Zelenski

As President of Bulgaria, Radostin Vasilev would establish immediate direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelenski because of the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated by the leader of MECH and presidential candidate in the program “Plice v face“ on bTV.

American P-8A Poseidon patrols over the Black Sea

A US naval aircraft Boeing P-8A Poseidon has been patrolling over the Black Sea after arriving in Varna on the afternoon of October 18. The aircraft took off from the Sigonella naval air base in Sicily, and the Ministry of Defense confirmed to NOVA that the flight was part of the increased surveillance in the area.

Stoyanov: It is unclear what the remains of „Chelsea-3“

It is still not clear what the remains of the hit ship „Chelsea-3“ are - from drones or from the explosion that damaged the vessel. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, after the Minister of Transport Georgi Peev announced that „certain remains“ were found on board.

School cafeteria and snack shop closed

A school cafeteria in Pazardzhik and a snack shop in Haskovo have been closed due to poor hygiene conditions. The measures are the result of extraordinary inspections of food for children and students carried out throughout the country between September 14 and 14 October.

Our Ambassador to the UAE Ivan Yordanov was dismissed

Ivan Iliyanov Yordanov has been dismissed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to the United Arab Emirates. This is done by Decree No. 320 of President Iliana Yotova, issued on October 13 and promulgated in the “State Gazette“ on October 20.

Radev: Energy conservation is the key to the future

Energy storage is the key to the future, and modern energy infrastructure is a necessary condition for economic growth and attracting investments. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new battery park in the Tvarditsa industrial zone.

“Alternative for Germany” supported Kostadinov for president

“Kostadin is a great politician. He has a vision for Bulgaria, a vision I had the opportunity to get to know more closely during my last visit to Bulgaria, and it would truly lead the country to a better future. He knows that Bulgaria cannot be a fulcrum, it cannot be Washington's new wall facing the East, but it has been a bridge. Kostadin will be a great partner for us, so people have to trust him. He would bring something completely new to Bulgarian politics, which is definitely needed. He is one of the smartest politicians in Europe. A great man, I wish him all the success - all the success that Bulgaria needs.”, says Rainer Rothfuss, a member of the “Alternative for Germany” in the German Bundestag.