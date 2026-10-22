Hundreds gathered in front of the Kardzhali Regional Police Department after the mayor was taken away

Hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the Kardzhali Regional Police Department after the mayor Erol Mumun was taken away from the municipal administration building. Mumun was taken away to take explanations on a case file, but was not detained, the ODMVR-Kardzhali specified.

The police indicate that the reason for the removal was a long absence. While he was giving explanations, a temporary restriction on the mayor's right to move was introduced. At the moment, there is no confirmed information that he has been charged.

Municipal employees, citizens and representatives of the MRF gathered in front of the Regional Police Department. Among them was the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ayten Sabri.

„This is instilling fear among the people. However, in the 21st century, a state cannot be governed with such repressions. The state is not only power, the state is also responsibility“, Sabri stated.

According to information from 24rodopi.com, Sabri also said that the mayor was taken from his office and that a search was carried out in his home. These claims were not confirmed in the statement of the ODMVR-Kardzhali, quoted by other media.

The case develops five months after the previous taking of Erol Mumun for questioning by the police. And then his supporters gathered in front of the building of the local directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the moment, the taking of the mayor and the taking of explanations on the file have been confirmed. No official data has been reported on the specific content of the case file, on a crime committed or on any subsequent action taken against Mumun.

Sources: rodopi24.blogspot.com, dnes.bg, bta.bg