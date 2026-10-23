Gen. Nikolay Rusev: Air Force is on constant alert

The Air Force continues to perform uninterrupted tasks to protect Bulgaria's airspace, said Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev. According to him, if necessary, the fighter jets are ready to take off and operate.

“Whether there is an escalation or not in the Black Sea, it makes no difference to us. We are always ready to operate“, Rusev told the media on October 16. At that time, he pointed out that Bulgarian pilots are collecting information from the air, and F-16s are being used to their full potential for intelligence tasks.

Intensified surveillance over the Black Sea

Against the backdrop of the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, the activity of patrol and reconnaissance flights has increased. An American P-8A "Poseidon" aircraft is conducting overflights over the Southern Black Sea Coast, and the Ministry of Defense announced that in the coming days there will be a more intensive presence of the Bulgarian Air Force in the air.

“In connection with the situation, overflights are already being carried out for patrol and to monitor the entire situation. They will be a little more intensive“, the military department said. They specified that the measures are part of normal procedures to limit the risk of new incidents.

The American aircraft will remain in the area without a predetermined deadline, as long as enhanced military surveillance is needed. Its main task is to collect intelligence information, not to strike targets.

Drones and Allied Support

Bulgaria uses two military drones to monitor its territorial waters. One is from the Joint Special Operations Command, and the other is from the Land Forces. A third system with greater capabilities is expected to be deployed.

Two allied teams are already operating in the country, providing additional information and expert assistance. The increased surveillance is related to the attacks on merchant ships, including the “Chelsea 3“, which was towed to the port in Burgas. The investigation of the incidents is being led by the Military Prosecutor's Office with the participation of the Military Police.

Rusev pointed out that countering unmanned aerial vehicles of different classes cannot be solved only with fighter aircraft. According to him, a multi-layered system is needed, in which different types of armed forces will participate.

MiG-29s remain in the transition period

Until the F-16s are fully equipped and take over combat duty, the main burden of airspace protection remains with the MiG-29s. Rusev said that the planes will fly until they are replaced by a second squadron of fighter jets or until their resource is exhausted, expected in 2030.

Sources: bta.bg, faragency.bg, newspoint.bg