Kostadin Kostadinov called for the unification and unity of Bulgaria against hatred and division

The presidential candidate Kostadin Kostadinov analyzes past events, which show that our people need a president who will be a unifier of the nation in the true sense, and not just in words. He uses a comment on social networks that best describes the state of our nation and again on the social network comments on what can help us.

“A comment written by Stanislav Tihchev last night perhaps best describes the state in which the Bulgarian nation is currently:

"Well, I'm calm. They beat the grandmother, the mafia has been defeated, the oligarchs have been crushed. And the nation is not imbued with hatred and stupidity. She opened the door, let them shoot her so she doesn't suffer, the terrorist grandmother deserves it..... I feel sick......"

Hatred and division are the cancer that is eating away at Bulgaria. They blind and silence every hint of normality and humanity in relationships, writes Kostadinov and gave examples:

1. The PP-DB, who completely justified the murder of an innocent man from an NSO car carrying Kiril Petkov and Nayo Titsin, are now the most vocal in their criticism of the NSO.

2. The Radevists, who shouted against Borisov and Peevski's guards, now confidently claim the exact opposite, not noticing that from "Mutri out" the situation has now become "Mutri in".

3. GERB and DPS, whose overeating with power brought Radev to the Council of Ministers, are attacking the latter, calling him a dictator.

Against the backdrop of all this, society has become a minefield, strewn with hatred and malice.

During the entire campaign, I explained that the main threat to the future of Bulgaria is hatred and division. Because, dear compatriots, what we do to ourselves, no one else can do to us. It is no coincidence that civil wars are many times more cruel and bloody than those with a conventional external enemy. That is why in such a situation we need to have a head of state who is a unifier, not a divider. A president who can make peace, not inflame conflicts.

Unfortunately, Ms. Yotova is not such a president and never will be, and last night we saw it once again. She divides the nation. Yesterday I called on her to resign and withdraw from the race. She will of course not do so. That is why I call on you, all sensible Bulgarians, to make a different choice with number 11 on Sunday. Against hatred and division and for the unification and unity of Bulgaria!”