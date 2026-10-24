The vote for the prosecutor quota in the Supreme Judicial Council has ended

The vote for four members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota of prosecutors has ended. The vote was held with paper ballots in 29 polling stations in the country, and the counting will be broadcast live.

1,567 prosecutors had the right to vote, choosing between 25 candidates. As of 13:00, 968 people had cast their votes, which represents a voter turnout of 61.77 percent. For the election to be valid, more than half of the prosecutors included in the electoral list must have voted.

The count will be broadcast online

After the end of election day, the section commissions open the ballot boxes, establish the validity of the ballots and count the votes for each candidate. The procedure also includes the compilation, reading, signing and public announcement of the protocols.

The Supreme Judicial Council organizes public video surveillance in real time in each section. Thus, not only the counting of the ballots, but also the packaging and sealing of the election papers and materials will be visible online. In the event of a technical interruption of the live broadcast, the count may continue if the local video recording is not stopped.

A scanned copy of the protocol must be sent to the election commission no later than 9:00 p.m. By 23:00, the chairman of the commission must rule on the regularity of the election and announce the results for each candidate and the names of the elected members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The candidates were heard on October 17

The election is a continuation of the General Assembly of Prosecutors, held on October 17. Then the candidates presented their concepts and answered questions from their colleagues.

During the election day, the chairman of the section commission in Sliven, prosecutor Hristo Hristov, told the Bulgarian National Radio that “most of the colleagues are professionally engaged in duty“ around the presidential elections. In the Sliven section, 36 prosecutors had the right to vote.

After the announcement of the protocols, it will become clear which four candidates will occupy the places from the prosecutor quota in the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg