Pieces of the ceiling fell from a polling station in Zhalt Bryag

Pieces of the ceiling fell from a polling station in the village of Zhalt Bryag, Tvarditsa municipality. The incident occurred during election day in the room where the section election commission works.

The spokesperson for the Regional Election Commission (REC) – Sliven Petar Todorov reported on the incident. Police patrol teams and a fire brigade team were sent to the scene. The mayor of the settlement has also been notified.

An assessment of the condition and safety of the room is pending. After that, it will be decided whether the election process can continue in the same section or whether it should be moved to another suitable location.

„The priority is to guarantee the safety of the members of the Electoral Commission and the voters, without allowing unjustified obstruction of the election process“, the REC stated.