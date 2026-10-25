100% Count: Four Agencies Outline Runoff Between Yotova and Gyurov

Four Sociological Agencies Outline a Runoff Between Presidential Candidate Pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev. Data from Parallel Counts Show Different Differences Between the Top Two, but Place the Same Participants in the Leading Positions.

According to a 100% sample by “Alpha Research“ Yotova – Valchev Receive 34.6% of the Votes, and Gyurov – Kandev – 32.7%. Kostadin Kostadinov – Petar Volgin are in Third Place with 12.6%. Followed by Radostin Vassilev – Krasimir Manov with 4.1%, Ivelin Mihaylov – Juliana Mateeva with 3.8% and Ivan Hristanov – Stoyanka Cherkezova with 2.7%.

A different arrangement of the first two pairs is reported by “Market Links“. With a 100% sample, Gyurov – Kandev are with 33.5%, and Yotova – Valchev with 32.7%. Kostadinov – Volgin receive 12.4%, Radostin Vassilev – Krasimir Manov – 4.2%, Ivelin Mihaylov – Juliana Mateeva – 3.4%, and Ivan Hristanov – Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.8%

The difference between the first pairs varies

The parallel counting of “Measure“ with a 100% sample puts Yotova – Valchev in first place with 35%, followed by Gyurov – Kandev with 31.9%. Kostadinov – Volgin are third with 12.4%. The agency's data shows a difference of 3.1 percentage points between the leading presidential candidate pairs.

With 78% of the sample being completed, “Gallup International Balkan“ reports 33.8% for Yotova – Valchev and 31.2% for Gyurov – Kandev. Third are Kostadinov – Volgin with 12.5%, followed by Radostin Vassilev – Krasimir Manov with 4.2%, Ivelin Mihaylov – Juliana Mateeva with 3.4% and Ivan Hristanov – Stoyanka Cherkezova with 2.2%.

Thus, the results from the different samples indicate a close battle between the first two pairs. According to “Market Links“, the lead is for Gyurov – Kandev, while “Alpha Research“, “Myara“ and “Gallup International Balkan“ place Yotova – Valchev in the lead.

The data provided are from parallel counts and do not replace the official processing of the election protocols. According to preliminary results, the second round between the two leading pairs should be held on November 1, 2026.

Sources: bta.bg