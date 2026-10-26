"Trend": Yotova dominates among older voters, Gyurov wins the young and Sofia

The exit poll data of the sociological agency “Trend“ on the first round of the presidential elections outline clear socio-demographic differences in support for the main candidates. The most significant are the divisions by age, education and type of settlement. The electoral profiles of Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov differ significantly, with the two candidates mobilizing different social groups.

Andrey Gyurov is a leader among young voters. In the group from 18 to 29 years old, he receives 42.5% against 27.1% for Iliana Yotova. The picture is similar among people aged 30 to 39, where Gyurov collects 40.5% and Yotova - 27.8%. Among voters between 40 and 49 years old, support for the two is practically equal - 34% for Yotova and 34.1% for Gyurov. However, as age increases, the ratio turns categorically in favor of Yotova. Among people over 70, she receives 56.8% against 22.2% for Gyurov. It is significant that over 40% of all those who voted for Yotova are over 60 years old, while for Gyurov this share is 22.6%. At the same time, more than a third (36.1%) of Gyurov's electorate is under 40 years old, while for Yotova this share is 21.4%. These data show a significant generational divide between the two main electorates.

The division between the capital and the rest of the country is no less clear. Andrey Gyurov wins Sofia categorically with a more than double lead. In the regional cities, Yotova has a lead - 34.8% against 30.8%. However, in small towns and villages, her superiority is significant. Nearly a third (31.8%) of all those who voted for Gyurov are residents of the capital, while for Yotova this share is only 12.2%. Conversely, 45.8% of Yotova's electorate lives in small towns and villages, while for Gyurov this share is 26%. The data outlines a clearly expressed territorial division, in which Gyurov concentrates his support in the capital and large urban centers, while Yotova has significantly stronger positions in small settlements.

Education also stands out as a dividing line. Among voters with higher education, Andrey Gyurov leads with 39% against 31.7% for Iliyana Gyurov. Among people with secondary education, the ratio is the opposite - 41.3% support Yotova, and 24.7% Gyurov. Nearly two-thirds (65.5%) of Gyurov's voters have higher education, while Yotova's share is 47.1%.

Kostadin Kostadinov's electoral profile differs from that of the two leading candidates. Nearly two-thirds (65.9%) of his voters are between the ages of 40 and 69. Young people under 30 form 9.1% of his electorate, and people over 70 - 10.2%.

In terms of education, 54.4% of those who voted for Kostadinov have higher or semi-higher education, 42.5% - with secondary education. The educational profile of his voters is close to that of all voters, which shows that there is not such a clear educational divide as there is between Yotova and Gyurov.

The data also show a different degree of preliminary mobilization of the electorates of the two main presidential candidate pairs. Two-thirds (66.3%) of Iliana Yotova's voters made a decision about their vote even before the start of the election campaign. For Andrey Gyurov, this share is 53.1%. On the other hand, a quarter (25.4%) of those who supported Gyurov made a decision within the campaign, while for Yotova, this share is 16.7%. This outlines earlier formed support for Yotova and relatively stronger mobilization of Gyurov during the campaign.

A total of 55.7% of all voters decided who to support before the start of the campaign, 20.9% made a decision during the campaign, 10.4% - in the last few days, and 9.3% - on election day itself. This shows that although the majority had pre-formed preferences, nearly a fifth of voters made their choice in the last days or immediately before voting.

The party origin of the votes reveals a varying degree of consolidation and spillover between political forces. Iliyana Yotova managed to attract 71.2% of those who voted for “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the parliamentary elections in April 2026, as well as 76.9% of the voters of the BSP - United Left. 22.9% of GERB-SDS voters also voted for her.

Andrei Gyurov managed to consolidate 86.2% of PP-DB voters from the parliamentary vote in April. At the same time, he attracted 47.6% of GERB-SDS voters. 12.3% of “Progressive Bulgaria“ voters also turned to Gyurov.