Snow in Sofia possible in early November

Snow in Sofia and the surrounding areas is possible as early as early November. The European meteorological model ECMWF predicts the first more serious winter conditions for Southwestern Bulgaria on November 1 and 2, with snowfall possible in Sofia, Dragoman and Pernik regions.

According to Meteo Balkans, precipitation will initially cover mainly the high fields of Western Bulgaria. In the late afternoon hours, the line between rain and snow may drop below 800 meters above sea level. In such a development, snow may also fall in the lower parts of the region, including in the Sofia region.

Mediterranean cyclone brings precipitation

The expected change is related to the passage of a Mediterranean cyclone. The forecast indicates precipitation in a significant part of the country, with more significant amounts of rain possible in Southern, Northern Central and Southeastern Bulgaria. Intense precipitation is not ruled out in Northwestern Bulgaria.

Whether the precipitation will be rain or snow will depend on the development of the cyclone, the temperatures in the different layers of the atmosphere and the intensity of the precipitation. Therefore, at this point, snowfall in the city of Sofia itself is a possible scenario, not a confirmed meteorological event.

Sofia Plain is among the risk areas

The greatest attention is paid to the Sofia Plain and the high fields of Western Bulgaria. A combination of sufficiently low temperatures and heavier precipitation could lead to the first significant snowfalls of the season there.

The lower snow line would also affect the areas around Dragoman and Pernik. The final distribution of precipitation and its type will depend on the next forecast updates.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, dariknews.bg