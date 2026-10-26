Rumen Radev congratulated the Student List on its victory

Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated the citizens of Serbia for their participation in the democratic process, and the Student List - for its electoral victory. In a post on the social network X, he confirmed that Bulgaria is ready to continue its support for Serbia's European integration.

The Student List wins the elections in Serbia with over 52% of the vote, and the voter turnout is nearly 70%.

Emphasis on relations between the two countries

“Bulgaria and Serbia have strong relations, based on centuries-old ties and a common responsibility for peace, stability and prosperity in our region“, Radev wrote.

The Prime Minister indicated that he expects bilateral relations to develop through constructive dialogue, economic cooperation and better connectivity between the two countries. He also confirmed Bulgaria's readiness to continue its active support for Serbia's accession to the European Union.

The statement paid special attention to the Bulgarian national minority in Serbia. According to Radev, preserving its cultural identity, language and traditions, as well as guaranteeing its full rights and opportunities, should remain an important part of the bilateral dialogue.

“I believe that through mutual respect, trust and cooperation, Bulgaria and Serbia can open a new page in their relations and contribute to a stronger, more connected and more prosperous Southeast Europe“, said Rumen Radev.

Sources: nova.bg