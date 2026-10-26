The campaign for the run-off begins after the CEC decision

The election campaign for the second round of the presidential elections will begin immediately after the Central Election Commission determines the date of the run-off and announces the two candidate pairs that continue in the race.

A second round is reached when no president and vice president are elected on the first election day. In this case, the CEC determines the two candidate lists with the most votes and schedules a new election between them.

The results must be announced by October 27

The first round was held on October 25. The legal deadline for announcing the results is no later than 48 hours after the end of election day, which puts the deadline on October 27.

Immediately after the announcement of the results, a draw will be made for the order of the candidates' addresses in the runoff. This will determine the order in which they will present their positions within the election campaign.

The campaign ends the day before the vote

As with other elections, the campaign for the second round will end 24 hours before election day.

„The campaign ends 24 hours before election day.“

This rule is stated in the information quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

After the CEC's decision, candidates, parties and initiative committees will have time until the beginning of the election silence to present their messages to voters. The exact date of the run-off and the names of the two candidate pairs must be announced by the commission within the procedure for establishing the results of the first round.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnr.bg