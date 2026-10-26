Assen Vassilev: What are you hiding in the budget, Mr. Radev?

The leader of "Continuing the Change" Assen Vassilev asked Rumen Radev about the content of the 2027 budget. "What are you hiding, Mr. Radev?", Vassilev asked the media.

He said that this week there will be no meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation dedicated to the budget. According to him, the macro framework for 2027 will not be submitted to the National Assembly by the end of October, although this is a deadline provided for by law.

“What does it say in this budget that you do not want to show it to Bulgarian citizens before the elections next Sunday?“, Vassilev continued. He described his claim that the budget is intended to impoverish Bulgarian citizens as unprecedented.

According to the PP leader, incomes will not increase at the rate of inflation, but at a lower rate. Vassilev also expressed concern about the spending that the government is planning, stating that the cabinet may again fail to meet the 3% budget deficit limit.

Vassilev called on voters to support Andrey Gyurov in the elections. According to him, Gyurov should veto the budget.

Sources: news.bg