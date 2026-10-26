Gyurov with 67% in Orange County, Yotova with about 12%

The presidential candidate pair Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev received about 67-68% of the votes in Orange County. Iliyana Yotova and Kostadin Kostadinov were left with a result of about 12% each, announced Hristofor Karadjov, chairman of the section election commission in the region.

According to him, the election day passed peacefully, but the turnout was approximately half compared to the parliamentary elections in April.

“There was no great enthusiasm, but there was a huge victory for the Gyurov-Kandev tandem“, Karadjov told “Euronews Bulgaria“.

He pointed out that the support for Gyurov and Kandev in Orange County was significantly higher than that for the other candidates. According to him, the couple received about two-thirds of the votes, while Yotova and Kostadinov were far behind.

Differences in the messages

Karadzhov also commented on the messages with which the supporters of the individual candidates entered the election campaign. According to him, Iliana Yotova's supporters put peace between Russia and Ukraine as the main topic.

He added that for a large part of Bulgarians living in the United States, Vladimir Putin and Russia are associated with negative assessments. This is precisely what, according to Karadzhov, affects the way in which some voters perceive the messages about war and peace.

At the national level, after the first round, Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov reached the runoff. The second round of the presidential elections is scheduled for November 1, 2026.

Sources: euronews.bg, bnrnews.bg