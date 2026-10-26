With 100% processed protocols: Yotova leads with 34.76%, Gyurov is second with 31.95%

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are first in the first round of the presidential elections with 34.76% of the votes, according to data from the Central Election Commission with 100% processed protocols in the regional election commissions. 528,929 people voted for the presidential candidate pair.

In second place are Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev with 31.95% and 486,214 votes. The difference between the two pairs is 2.81 percentage points.

Kostadinov is third

Kostadin Kostadinov is third with 12.55% and 190,894 votes. He is followed by Radostin Vassilev with 4.61%, supported by 70,118 voters.

Ivelin Mihaylov receives 3.79% and 57,633 votes, and Ivan Hristanov has 2.39% and 36,414 votes. The option “I do not support anyone” was elected by 67,353 people, or 4.43% of those who voted.

Leaving under 1% are Georgi Dimov with 0.98%, Ivaylo Simeonov with 0.93% and Rosen Milenov with 0.55%.

Runoff on November 1

Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will face each other in the second round. The vote is scheduled for November 1, 2026, after neither of the presidential candidate pairs received the required majority in the first round.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg