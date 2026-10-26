Usergan: Sociologists demobilized our voters

Sociological forecasts have created a feeling of a certain victory for Iliyana Yotova and this has demobilized some of the voters of "Progressive Bulgaria". This was stated by MP Nihal Usergan in the program "Face to Face" on bTV, commenting on the results of the first round of the presidential elections.

According to her, Yotova's smaller than expected lead is due to a combination of factors, including the construction of party structures, low voter turnout and preliminary forecasts.

„Sociologists have once again misled voters by lulling them to sleep or reassuring them in some way that this victory is already ours,“ said Usergan.

The MP emphasized that responsibility for the result cannot be sought solely from „Progressive Bulgaria“, since Yotova's candidacy is also supported by the BSP. She expects a more serious mobilization of the formation's supporters in the runoff and recalled that in the parliamentary elections on April 19, the party received support from both left-wing and right-wing voters.

Yuzergan also pointed out that the positions of GERB and MRF probably influenced the activity. According to her, some of the voters of the two formations may have been demotivated to vote, including through unofficial party instructions. She also noted the insufficiently active campaign of “Progressive Bulgaria“ among Bulgarians in Turkey.

Expects the anti-war vote to go to Yotova

For the second round, Youzergan said that she expects anti-war voters to support Iliyana Yotova.

“Anti-war people in this country will vote for Yotova“, she said.

The MP questioned Andrey Gyurov's positions on the topic of peace, recalling the 10-year security agreement he signed as acting prime minister with Ukraine. She also criticized Gyurov's campaign messages related to price regulation, stating that they go beyond the constitutional powers of the president.

Comment on the case of the mayor of Kardzhali

The conversation also discussed the case of the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun. Uzergan stated that he was not arrested, but invited to give testimony, as in a previous case at the end of May.

„The mayor of Kardzhali was not arrested. As in the previous case, at the end of May, he was invited to give testimony“, she emphasized.

According to Uzergan, Mumun was summoned twice and postponed his appearance before the investigative authorities. Asked if she suspected that the mayor himself had caused his public removal in order to attract attention and influence MRF voters, she answered in the affirmative.

Sources: novini.bg