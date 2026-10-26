The result of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in the first round of the presidential elections is a personal success for the candidates, said Hristo Hristev from the initiative committee that nominated their candidacy. “This is a personal success for the candidates“, he said in the program “From the Day“ on BNT.

With 100% of the protocols processed, Gyurov and Kandev received 31.95% of the votes, or 486,214 votes. Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are first with 34.76% and 528,929 votes. The difference between the two presidential candidate pairs is 2.81 percentage points.

Thus, in the runoff on November 1, Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will face each other. Hristev emphasized that the position of Gyurov and Kandev unites over 30% of voters and, according to him, this exceeds the results of parties that declared support for the candidacy.

The headquarters relies on non-voters

Hristev identified the low voter turnout as one of the main factors for the result of the first round. According to him, about 70% of voters did not participate in the vote, and it is among them that additional support will be sought before the runoff.

“We will try to mobilize a reserve among those who did not vote“, said Hristev. He pointed out that Gyurov is seeking the support of citizens who see Bulgaria as part of the European Union and the democratic world.

Hristev also referred to surveys according to which 56% of Bulgarian citizens share this orientation. He presented this share as the main potential source of support for Gyurov in the second round.

The main messages remain

According to Hristev, the campaign will not change its main messages. According to him, Gyurov is positioning himself as an independent candidate from the European democratic part of Bulgarian society and as a possible institutional corrective to the executive branch.

Hristev said that party support from GERB will not be sought at the party level because Gyurov has declared himself as an independent candidate. He added that the decision on the runoff will be made by voters, not political leaders.

Sources: novini.bg