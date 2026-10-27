AURII became a member of AICB and received institutional support for the IPCEI AI initiative

The Alliance for Sustainable Development of Artificial Intelligence (AURII) was accepted as a member of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB) by a decision of the National Council of the Association.

Joining AICB is an important step in expanding cooperation between the technological community and the Bulgarian industry with the aim of accelerating the implementation of artificial intelligence and increasing the competitiveness of enterprises.

At the meeting, AURII was represented by Ivaylo Petrov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Alliance; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Milena Angelova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of AURII, Executive Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of AICB; Georgi Robev, member of the AURII Management Board, as well as Kamen Todorov, Executive Director of the Alliance.

Immediately after its acceptance, AURII joined the work of the National Council of AIKB, participating in a discussion with representatives of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (MIDT) on the possibilities for accelerated implementation of artificial intelligence in business processes and increasing the productivity of Bulgarian enterprises.

During the meeting, the Alliance also raised the issue of its inclusion in the Council for Innovation and Technological Development (CIDT) under the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation, created by restructuring the Advisory Council on Information and Communication Technologies.

Among the main priorities of AURII is the study of the possibilities for Bulgaria's participation in the Important Project of Common European Interest in the Field of Artificial Intelligence (IPCEI AI) - a strategic European initiative coordinated by Germany, aimed at strengthening the technological and industrial capacity of the European Union.

In official letters from September and October 2026, the Alliance proposed to hold consultations with German institutions and the European Commission, to designate a leading national institution and to assess the possibilities for participation of Bulgarian enterprises and scientific organizations.

In response, AURII received official statements from three ministries:

The Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry, through Minister Alexander Pulev, supports the inclusion of Bulgaria in IPCEI AI and welcomes the Alliance's initiative to clarify the possibilities for participation, including at a later stage.

The Ministry of Finance confirms the principle possibility for subsequent accession, emphasizing the need for project readiness, secured financing and national coordination. The department supports the designation of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation as the lead institution on the topic.

The Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, in an official letter dated October 26, 2026, signed by Minister Ivan Vassilev, supports the AURII initiative and undertakes to take the necessary steps to organize consultations with Germany and the European Commission on the conditions for Bulgaria's possible participation in IPCEI AI.

The opinions received create a basis for subsequent actions to assess the national potential and opportunities for the country's inclusion in the initiative. AURII declares its readiness to assist with expertise and practical suggestions in this process.

The development of the initiative shows how important it is to unite the expert potential of business, science and the technological community in support of state institutions. When professional expertise is transformed into concrete proposals and constructive dialogue, the state receives a better basis for making informed decisions and protecting national interests in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence.

About AURII

The Alliance for Sustainable Development of Artificial Intelligence (AURII) is a national association of employers and entrepreneurs, established on July 29, 2026 in Sofia. The organization unites 23 members from business, the academic and scientific community and expert circles.

AURII works for the sustainable and responsible implementation of artificial intelligence in Bulgaria, increasing the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises and active participation in the development of national and European policies in the field of AI.