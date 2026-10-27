BFSA stopped 2210 kg of pepper from Albania due to pesticides

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has stopped a shipment of 2210 kilograms of pepper from Albania due to excessive pesticide residues. The goods are not allowed to enter the European Union market and are being sent for destruction.

The laboratory test found pesticide residues above the legally defined maximum permissible levels. The BFSA did not specify the type of substances found or the specific values of the excess.

The agency continues its intensified control in order to prevent food from entering the market that does not meet safety requirements. In case of suspected violations, citizens can report a signal to the BFSA hotline 0700 12 299.