Bus and truck accident closes Ruse-Sofia road

The Ruse - Sofia road is closed after a crash between two heavy trucks and an international passenger bus. The accident occurred at around 02:30 between the villages of Strahilovo and Maslarevo, the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Police Directorate announced.

According to initial information, the two trucks first collided, then caught fire. An international bus crashed into them, which also burst into flames.

„First, two trucks collided, then caught fire. Then an international bus hit them, which also caught fire“, the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Police Directorate reported.

There were 38 people on the bus. They were taken out before the vehicle caught fire. There are reports of minor injuries.

The condition of the drivers of the two trucks is being clarified. According to initial information, there is an assumption that they died, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Detours have been built

Due to the accident, traffic on the Ruse - Sofia road has been suspended. Cars are being redirected along detour routes through the villages.

Fire brigade, emergency services and police teams are working at the scene. The reasons for the collision and the exact number of victims are being clarified.

Sources: bta.bg