The decline in foreign visits to Bulgaria deepens in September

Visits of foreign citizens to Bulgaria decreased by 4.1% in September 2026 compared to the same month last year, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show. 1,251.9 thousand visits were registered.

The decline deepens compared to the previous two months. In August, visits were 2.1% less on an annual basis, and in July the decrease was 1.2%.

The strongest decline in visits for other purposes

„A decrease of 6.3% was registered in trips for other purposes and 3.1% - for vacation and excursion“, the NSI indicates.

Visits for other purposes, which include trips other than vacation, business commitments and transit, decreased by 6.3%. Trips for vacation and excursion were 3.1% less. Only visits for business purposes reported an increase - by 0.3%.

Holidays and excursions formed 47.4% of all visits by foreigners during the month. The share of trips for other purposes is 42.2%, and of business visits - 10.4%.

Transit passes through the country are 390.3 thousand, or 31.2% of all visits. This means that part of the reported total number does not represent a stay of tourists in Bulgaria.

Turkey and Romania are the leading markets

Citizens of European Union countries have made 684.2 thousand visits, which is 54.7% of the total number. The largest share of visits is from Romania among EU citizens.

From the group of other European countries, 462.7 thousand visits, or 37.0% of all, have been reported. The most visits are from Turkey - 207.3 thousand.

In the overall ranking, Romania follows with 201.4 thousand visits, Ukraine with 104.1 thousand, Greece with 101.0 thousand, Germany with 92.6 thousand and Poland with 92.3 thousand visits. Among the leading markets are also Serbia, the United Kingdom, the Republic of North Macedonia and the Czech Republic.

Bulgarians travel more abroad

Against the backdrop of the decline in incoming visits, the trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad are increasing. In September, 1,031.7 thousand trips were recorded, which is 2.7% more than in the same month of 2025.

The most preferred destination is Turkey with 297.4 thousand trips, followed by Greece with 286.2 thousand. The largest share of Bulgarians' trips is taken by holidays and excursions - 47.6%, followed by trips for other purposes - 38.4%, and business trips - 14.0%.

Sources: focus-news.net, news.bg, bta.bg