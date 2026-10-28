Minister Peev insists on navigation corridors on the Danube for blocked Bulgarian ships

Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev insists on the Hungarian side to provide navigation corridors on the Danube River, which would allow the withdrawal of Bulgarian ships blocked in the Hungarian section of the river. Providing time windows for the movement of ships, which have not been able to continue on their route for weeks, is the main topic of a telephone conversation with Hungarian Minister of Transport and Investments David Vitezi.

Earlier today, Georgi Peev held a video conference meeting with representatives of the Bulgarian Danube Chamber and vessel owners. During the meeting, they stated that in their opinion the river is navigable in the relevant section and that the main reason for the blocking of ships is the restrictions introduced by the Hungarian side due to deepening activities.

Minister Peev indicated that the Bulgarian government is monitoring the situation and is ready to raise the issue at the level of European institutions if a timely solution is not found.

“It is important for us to find a practical solution that will allow Bulgarian carriers to continue their work. There needs to be clear coordination between the institutions and actions that will ensure the safe passage and withdrawal of the blocked ships“, said Minister Georgi Peev.