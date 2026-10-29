They are taking samples from the sea after the attack on the container ship

Samples of sea water will be taken along the coast near Durankulak, Shabla, Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol after the drone attack on a container ship in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Teams from the Basin Directorate - Black Sea Region and the Executive Agency for the Environment will check for pollution.

The container ship was hit about 17 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra. The ship sails under the Liberian flag and was traveling from the Israeli port of Haifa to the Romanian port of Constanta.

There were 421 containers on board, 20 of which fell into the sea. According to the captain, the containers contained fuel and other dangerous goods. The results of the tests should show whether the incident led to pollution of the sea water.

The crew is accommodated in Varna

All 18 sailors are well and are accommodated in a hotel in Varna. They were examined by a medical team the evening after the attack.

Before the attack, a French patrol plane had reported information to the Navy about an upcoming drone attack. After the warning, the merchant ships were notified, which allowed the crew of the container ship to be rescued.

The Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, stated that “there was no possibility of destroying the drones“.

Samples from the indicated coastal areas are yet to be taken and analyzed. No results of the research have been reported at this time.

Sources: bntnews.bg