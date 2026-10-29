14 industry organizations demand support for the elimination of calf cages and more humane farming

Thirteen industry and breeding organizations have joined forces with the animal protection organization “Invisible Animals“ about a general call for financial support for cattle farms in our country in the transition from single isolation cages to free-group rearing of calves.

In a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Finance and the relevant parliamentary committees, with a copy to the Prime Minister, the organizations insist that funds be provided in the state budget for 2027 for notified state aid for investments.

Among the signatories of the letter are the National Union of Cattle Breeders in Bulgaria, “United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders“, the Bulgarian Farmers' Union, etc.

Two forms of support for farmers

The first proposal is for new state aid for the purchase and implementation of equipment. The second is for an annual payment for each calf that is raised without cages. It is proposed to include it in the intervention “Humane treatment of animals and antimicrobial resistance“, respectively its successor in the next CAP. An exception is provided for in the case of necessary isolation for treatment, certified by a veterinarian.

Modernization with benefits for farms and animals

According to the analyses cited in the letter, when following good practices, modern and humane systems create added value for farms, reduce the burden of the lack of labor and improve the humane treatment of calves. This is also confirmed by the practice of more and more livestock breeders in our country.

The organizations call for a timely meeting with the institutions to discuss the specific measures and their financing.

Full list of signatories:

• Association “Invisible Animals“ - Eng. Stefan Dimitrov, Chairman

• National Union of Cattle Breeders in Bulgaria - Eng. Dimitar Zorov, Chairman

• United Bulgarian Livestock Breeders - Boyko Sinapov, Chairman

• Bulgarian Farmers Union - Georgi Stoyanov, Chairman

• Association for Breeding the Black and White Breed in Bulgaria - Dobrich - Eng. Galin Todorov, Executive Director

• „Bioselena“ Foundation - Dr. Stoilko Apostolov, Manager

• Association for the Bulgarian Rhodope Cattle and Jersey - Prof. Dr. Vasil Nikolov, Chairman

• Breeding Association of Bulgarian Cattle Breeds – Rhodope Shorthorn, Bulgarian Rhodope, Iskar - Dr. Ivan Mehandzhiyski, Chairman

• Association „Farmers“ - Yulia Koyundzhiyska, Chairman

• Bulgarian Association Bioproducts - Albena Simeonova, Chairman

• Bulgarian National Organization of Zooengineers for Breeding of Farm Animal Breeds - Boyko Sinapov, Chairman

• Association „Agrolink“ - Dr. Eng. Svetla Nikolova, Chairman

• National Association of Young Farmers in Bulgaria - Daniel Yordanov, Chairman

• Organization of Breeders of Bulgarian Brown Cattle - Rumen Stoyanov, Chairman