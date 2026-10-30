No pollution from sunken ship, but risk remains

So far, no pollution of the sea water has been reported after the sinking of a container ship hit by three drones near Cape Kaliakra. However, dozens of containers with cargo continue to float in the Black Sea, and among the goods transported are chemicals, lithium-ion batteries, acids, food products and other cargo.

The Basin Directorate is monitoring sea waters by order of the Ministry of Environment and Water. The latest samples were taken from Durankulak, Shabla and Kaliakra, as well as from two points on the Southern Black Sea coast.

„As of the beginning of this monitoring, we have not reported any exceedances in any of the indicators we have set, namely heavy metals, physico-chemical quality elements and petroleum products“, said the director of the Basin Directorate Yavor Dimitrov.

The exception is the point in Sozopol, where an exceedance of ammonium nitrogen was found. According to Dimitrov, it cannot be directly linked to the incidents.

Containers can move south

The main concern is related to the possible entry of hazardous substances into the water. Modeling carried out by the Naval School in Varna shows that floating objects follow the main current from north to south along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

It is not certain that the containers will reach the shore. There is also a risk if they sink, as seawater can eventually damage their integrity and lead to the leakage of the transported substances.

„Seawater is highly corrosive and if such a container sinks to the bottom, it is expected that after some time it will corrode and there will be some gaps in the water“, said Yavor Dimitrov.

The Basin Directorate is also monitoring for possible pollution from the fuel of the sunken vessels. According to Dimitrov, if it is gas oil, it evaporates relatively quickly and serious pollution is not expected, with the risk depending on the quantity. So far, no thin film of heavier fuel fractions has been detected on the water surface.

The tests will continue in the coming days

The Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture has provided a vessel for taking samples up to one nautical mile from the coast. If necessary, the monitoring plan can be expanded with new points and indicators.

According to the modeling of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the current meteorological conditions, there is no danger of a possible oil spill reaching the Bulgarian coast.

The final results of the latest tests are expected on November 2 at the earliest. The institutions have created an organization to respond to possible pollution of the Bulgarian coast.

Sources: bntnews.bg