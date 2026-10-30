Borisov: The Black Sea is not a place for geopolitical maneuvering

Boiko Borisov met with a delegation of the European Parliament, which is in Bulgaria due to the escalation of tension in the Black Sea and the drone attacks on merchant ships. The conversation was attended by MEPs Angelika Vinzig from Austria, Sven Simon from Germany and Jacek Protas from Poland. The visit is at the invitation of the Bulgarian representatives in the European Parliament Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev.

According to Borisov, the attacks are no longer just a regional problem. “Drone attacks are no longer just a regional problem, but a direct threat to both national and European security“, said the GERB leader.

He pointed out that Bulgaria is part of the European Union and NATO and that the protection of security in the Black Sea must be based on joint actions. Borisov criticized the Bulgarian government, stating that in the face of growing risks, the country must have a clear political position, and not react after another incident.

Borisov called for an active role for Bulgaria

“The Black Sea is not a place for geopolitical maneuvering. Bulgaria must be an active participant in the formation of European security policy, not a passive observer“, said Borisov.

According to him, GERB has no doubts about Bulgaria's place in a “strong Europe“ and in NATO, as well as on the need for clear protection of national interest. The position is expressed against the backdrop of a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, which have become a reason for increased attention from the European institutions.

The European Parliament delegation is visiting Sofia and Varna to get acquainted with the situation in the region on the spot. The program includes visits to the Naval Base in Varna and the Multifunctional Crisis Response Center at the Higher Naval School “N. Y. Vaptsarov“.

The MEPs will give a press conference in Varna on October 31 at 9:00. The visit follows the adoption of a European Parliament resolution condemning the escalation of attacks on shipping in the Black Sea and calling for action to protect human life, regional stability and food security.

Sources: novini.bg, oeil.europarl.europa.eu