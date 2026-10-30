Over 1 million viewers watched the presidential debate on BNT

Over one million viewers watched the presidential debate between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov on BNT. The exclusive broadcast reached 1,040,348 people, and BNT defines it as the “most watched television content on Thursday night“.

The average audience of the debate was 598,566 viewers in the target group of people aged 4 and over. The achieved audience share is 27.6%, and the rating is 9.8%. The data is from the official GARB peoplemetric measurement.

According to BNT, the results put BNT 1 at the top of the television broadcast for the evening. The debate was part of the election battle for the presidential institution.

The interest in the broadcast has also been recorded on the Internet. The websites, social networks and the BNT YouTube channel have collected a total of about 500,000 views.

Sources: bntnews.bg