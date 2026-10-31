A day of reflection before the presidential runoff on Sunday

The country is on a day of reflection before the second round of the presidential elections. Election campaigning ended at midnight and remains banned until the end of election day on Sunday. Results of sociological surveys cannot be published either.

On November 1, voters will choose between the candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev. They are numbered 25 and 4 on the ballot, respectively. The option “I do not support anyone“ is also included in it.

Voting begins at 7:00

Election day in Bulgaria will begin at 7:00 and end at 20:00. If there are voters waiting in front of the polling stations, voting can continue, but no later than 9:00 p.m.

According to the voter lists, 6,599,048 people are eligible to vote. In the first round on October 25, 1,525,034 voters went to the polls, which represented a turnout of 22.98 percent. Then, no candidate pair received the required majority and the vote was decided in a runoff.

During the machine voting, the Central Election Commission warned: “It is very important that the voter waits until the end of the sound signal and does not pull the card before the voting is over, as in this case his vote may not be counted.“

Reports of violations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has maintained a 24-hour hotline for reports related to the election process until November 2. Reports can be submitted by phone at 02/90 112 98 and electronically.

After the end of the voting, the section commissions will report the results and submit the protocols to the regional election commissions. The new president and vice president will be determined after the results of the second round are processed and announced.