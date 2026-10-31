Road situation: repairs, borders and the "Winter" campaign

Repairs and temporary restrictions are hindering traffic on several key routes, while freight traffic from Turkey remains affected by a blockade on Turkish territory. The "Road Infrastructure" Agency maintains an interactive map with current data on repairs, restrictions, accidents and risks on the republican road network.

On the "Trakia" highway between Vinarsko and Bulgarovo, in the direction of Burgas, the speed is limited to 80 km/h due to the installation of road markings. Between Malenovo and Burgas, mowing and cleaning of the easement are being carried out in both directions.

A speed limit of 50 km/h has been introduced on the I-9 road between Pomorie and Burgas and in the section between Obzor and Nessebar due to repair work and asphalting. Signs and pavement are maintained in the Karnobat region and on the road through the Aytos Pass, and between Lozarevo and Prilep, traffic is carried out in a two-way single lane.

Sections closed in the Burgas region

Due to major repairs and asphalting, the sections of Valchanovo – Bistrets, Yasna Polyana – Novo Panicharevo, Dyulino – Gyulovtsa and Rosen – Veselie are closed. Traffic is being redirected via Sredets, Sozopol, Primorsko and Obzor. Detour routes have been introduced between Polski Izvor and Bratovo, as well as between Trastikovo and Debelt.

Difficulties for trucks at the border

Freight traffic from Turkey is hampered due to a protest blockade at the Kapikule and Hamzabeyli checkpoints in the direction of exit from Turkey. According to information cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, about 4,000 trucks were waiting to pass through the two checkpoints. Passenger cars, taxis and buses were able to pass, but the movement of heavy goods vehicles was stopped.

Fire department reports 43 extinguished fires

The latest published operational summary of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ covers the day of October 29. The teams responded to 88 signals and extinguished 43 fires. Nine of them caused direct material damage, including five in residential buildings and two in vehicles. In another 34 fires, there was no material damage, with 17 in dry grass, forest litter and bushes.

Firefighters carried out 41 rescue and assistance operations, including nine in vehicle accidents.

Action “Winter“ starts on November 1

The traffic police are starting the national action “Winter“, which will last until November 30. The first stage, from November 1 to 10, is aimed at the safety and technical condition of vehicles. Checks will be carried out on the behavior of drivers and pedestrians and on the technical condition of the vehicles.

From November 15 to March 1, vehicles must have winter tires or a tread of at least 4 mm. “The control will be on all lines, every violator of the road will be subject to punishment“, said Commissioner Sergey Aleksov from the “Traffic Police“.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in the mountainous regions. For the Bansko region, the forecast is for periods of rain and a maximum temperature of about 9 degrees, and light rain and a maximum temperature of about 13 degrees are expected around Pamporovo. When going out, increased caution, appropriate clothing, and consideration of changes in visibility and pavement are required.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg