Traffic will be stopped on part of Lege Street on November 4th

Traffic on part of Lege Street in the center of Sofia will be stopped on November 4th due to the ceremonial changing of the guard of honor in front of the Presidential Administration building.

From 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., no vehicles will be allowed to enter Lege Street in the section between Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard and Saborna Street. The restriction will affect cars passing in the immediate vicinity of the Presidency.

From 11:00 a.m. until the end of the event, buses transporting participants in the ceremony will be able to stay and park on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between the Archaeological Museum and the Bulgarian National Bank.

“A complete closure of Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. is not planned, the Sofia Municipality announced. Drivers planning to pass through the area during the ceremony hours must comply with the temporary ban on Lege St.

Sources: nova.bg, stolica.bg