26 fires extinguished in 24 hours, one injured

A total of 26 fires were extinguished in the country over the past 24 hours, and one person was injured. Firefighters responded to 71 reports of accidents, the Main Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

Ten of the fires caused direct material damage. Four occurred in residential buildings, three in vehicles, and one in an outdoor facility. The type of the remaining two fires in this group was not specified in the operational information provided.

Another 16 fires did not cause any material damage. Among them are one in dry grass, forest litter and bushes, nine in waste and two in cooking appliances and chimneys.

40 rescue and assistance operations were carried out during the day. They were related to vehicle crashes, various incidents and technical assistance.

Five false calls were also registered.

Sources: bta.bg