Martin Vladimirov: The pressure on KEVR is obvious

There is serious political pressure on the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission to limit the increase in the price of natural gas, said Martin Vladimirov, director of the "Energy and Climate" program at the Center for the Study of Democracy. According to him, the proposal of "Bulgargaz" is reasonable against the background of market trends, and the government should not interfere in the decisions of the independent regulator.

"In Bulgaria, gas consumers receive some of the most favorable prices," Vladimirov commented. He pointed out that natural gas on European exchanges has already exceeded 105 euros per megawatt-hour, while the proposal of "Bulgargaz" is almost two times lower. The company initially requested a 34% increase, but later revised its estimates and announced a smaller than expected price increase.

The expert explained that Bulgaria is in a more stable position due to Azerbaijani gas, the price of which is tied to oil, not to European stock exchange levels. According to him, the higher price will be felt mainly by direct consumers of natural gas and by businesses that have not purchased quantities in advance through hedging.

Vladimirov warned that holding the price by administrative means could further worsen the financial situation of “Bulgargaz“, which is already complicated by the deal with “Botas“. The Prime Minister has assured that the prices of heating and electricity for household consumers will remain unchanged until July 1, 2027.

Warning for „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“

According to Vladimirov, „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ has been technically bankrupt for about a decade and has been operating thanks to state funding. He identified the company as the most loss-making enterprise in the sector for 2025.

According to the expert, the lack of funds for current repairs has already led to a three-month shutdown of hot water in some districts of the capital. “This company is being decapitalized and at some point there will be a cascade of accidents“, said Vladimirov.

He pointed out that restructuring the company would require a significant increase in the price of heating, which he believes governments are reluctant to allow. As a possible solution, Vladimirov suggested that “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ be transformed into an electricity company.

Sources: novini.bg