Varna is preparing a prototype of a 37-meter unmanned ship

The Varna Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Company "Delfin" is preparing the construction of a prototype of a 37-meter unmanned surface ship. The project is called "Proteus" and has been developed as a modular platform that can perform various combat and security tasks.

The ship is designed to develop a maximum speed of 32 knots and travel over 400 nautical miles. Its main equipment includes a three-dimensional radar, a weapons control radar, an electro-optical system and a 30-mm artillery mount.

Different armament according to the mission

In the rear part of the “Proteus“ an open deck is provided, which can accommodate up to four standard 20-foot containers with various ammunition and equipment. The modules can be changed within an hour depending on the task.

“In the variant for conducting combat operations against an underwater enemy, there is a towed antenna, which is used at the stern, and two stations, in which 2-3 tubular torpedo tubes are placed“, explained Vladislav Karadenchev, head of the commercial department. According to him, during a mission against a surface enemy, the ship can carry up to eight anti-ship missiles, and during actions against an air enemy - anti-aircraft missiles.

The platform is also designed for electronic warfare, mine laying and mine countermeasure tasks. “It can lay mines, it can conduct mine countermeasures“, said Svetlin Stoyanov, the company's executive director.

Remote control and autonomous functions

“Proteus“ can be controlled remotely from the shore, perform autonomous functions or, if necessary, be taken over by a crew. The navigation-related control system uses artificial intelligence.

“There are systems on board that constantly monitor the ship's location. They independently make decisions to avoid a collision, respectively maneuver“, said Karadenchev.

According to Stoyanov, the ship can conduct reconnaissance without a crew, detect approaching drones and transmit information to a larger ship or to the shore. The intended applications include protecting territorial waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, as well as protecting commercial ships from drone attacks.

The project is by “Dolphin“, which is building the two multifunctional modular patrol ships for the needs of the Navy. The construction of the prototype of the unmanned ship is already being prepared at the Varna Shipbuilding Plant.

Sources: bntnews.bg