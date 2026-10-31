Last changes in the SIC in Burgas before the runoff

The last changes in the composition of the section election commissions are being made in the Burgas region before the runoff for president and vice president on November 1. The changes affect nearly 10% of the commissions, announced the chairman of the RIC-Burgas Georgi Mihov.

The reasons are the failure of SIC members from the first round and previously declared absences for the second. “Maybe 10%, which is not a small number. This was provoked by those who did not show up from the previous round, as well as by the fact that the parties themselves with the right to be members of the Electoral Commission have called their members again and have assessed who will show up and who will not show up“, Mihov told BNT.

The changes further complicate the organization on the day before the vote, when the sections must be equipped and prepared for work. The Burgas Electoral Commission has appointed the section commissions, and subsequent changes are made if there are grounds provided for in the Electoral Code.

653 machines went to the sections

In the meantime, the distribution of 653 voting machines to nearly 750 polling stations in the district has begun. The devices arrived from Sofia and are being transported along 19 routes under increased police security.

In each section, the machine will be opened and checked by a technician in the presence of the commission members. Nearly 180 technicians are engaged for technical maintenance. After the inspections are completed, the polling stations will be sealed and will remain under police guard.

1,050 Ministry of Interior employees are engaged for election security in the district. They will escort the vehicles along the routes and patrol areas designated as risky in terms of violations of election legislation.

Changed organization for the acceptance of the protocols

The final preparations are also continuing in the “Arena Burgas“ hall, where the protocols and election papers will be accepted by the section commissions after the end of election day.

“We have set up the organization of the “Arena“ hall a little better, I think, than last time. The members of the SIC themselves will first take their seats in the hall, then their processing will begin“, said Georgi Mihov. According to him, this is expected to process the documents faster than in the first round.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg