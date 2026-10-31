Neynski: Radev admits dangerous psychology for the Black Sea

Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev for the way the government talks about security in the Black Sea. On bTV, she stated that Bulgaria is trying to appease Vladimir Putin instead of clearly naming the risks to national security.

The reason for her comment was the sinking of a container ship near Cape Kaliakra after being hit by three naval drones. The ship was about 17 nautical miles east of Cape Kaliakra and was carrying over 400 containers. Among the cargo were batteries, acids and flammable liquids, which poses a risk not only to shipping, but also to the marine environment. The incident was covered by bTV and NOVA.

Criticism of the Prime Minister's Position

Neinsky described as “very dangerous psychology“ the suggestion that naming Russia as an aggressor led to attacks on vessels in Romanian waters.

“Bulgaria's national security cannot depend on the goodwill of a foreign state.“

According to her, Bulgaria must state a categorical position on the war in Ukraine and name the risks that arise from it. Neinsky pointed out that all responsibility for the war and the threats related to it lies with Moscow.

She stated that Russia is intensifying its hybrid war against Europe. According to her, in addition to drone attacks, it includes disinformation, sabotage and threats against critical infrastructure. Nejnski pointed to the reduction of European support for Ukraine and the destabilization of European societies as goals.

Call for closer partnership

Nejnski stressed that Bulgaria's defense does not depend solely on the purchase of new countermeasure systems. According to her, the country must work more closely with its partners in the European Union and NATO, as trust is important for the exchange of intelligence information.

She also linked security in the Black Sea with economic and environmental consequences for Bulgaria. According to her, the incidents directly affect shipping, tourism and the environment, especially when vessels transport dangerous goods.

The former foreign minister also commented on the ten-year cooperation agreement with Ukraine. She defined it as a framework of possibilities without a binding nature and indicated that partnerships in the defense industry and drone technologies are the most promising.

Sources: novini.bg, btv.bg, nova.bg