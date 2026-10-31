Landslide blocks Troyan-Karnare pass

A landslide has blocked traffic through the Troyan-Karnare pass. A fallen rock mass has blocked the roadway about 9 kilometers from the village of Karnare and has stopped the passage of cars.

The rocks fell onto the route in the morning. Travelers along the route have tried to clear the section themselves in order to restore traffic.

There is currently no information about injuries. It is unclear when the road will be completely cleared, as well as whether traffic will be restored in a short time.

Drivers planning to pass through the pass should take into account the blocked section and seek up-to-date information on the traffic situation before traveling.

Sources: nova.bg