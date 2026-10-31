Nine countries could receive 10% more EU funds

Nine countries on the European Union's eastern border could receive up to 10 percent additional funding in the 2028-2034 programming period due to losses related to the war in Ukraine. This was stated in Varna by Polish MEP Jacek Protas, author of a report on a new fund for securing the eastern borders.

The proposal covers countries from Bulgaria to Finland. According to Protas, they need a higher level of public investment and more state aid for entrepreneurs.

Up to 2.2 billion euros are being discussed for Bulgaria

„The whole of united Europe must stand in solidarity with the regions that suffer the most as a result of the war in Ukraine“, said Jacek Protas.

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov announced that the planned funding for the country in the new multiannual financial framework amounts to 22.3 billion euros. According to him, the additional 10 percent would mean about 2.2 billion euros more for Bulgaria.

Novakov pointed out that the funds could compensate for losses in various industries affected by the military actions. He stressed that the proposal must also receive support from the Bulgarian government, and the final decision depends on negotiations between European countries and institutions.

Attacks on ships make insurance more expensive

The delegation's visit to Varna was related to security in the Black Sea after drone attacks on commercial ships. Emil Radev said that Bulgaria is already suffering economic damage due to the increased attacks.

According to him, insurance for commercial shipping has increased in price more than five times, and for tankers the increase reaches 12 times. Radev warned that new attacks could lead to a complete cessation of insurance for ships in the Black Sea.

The delegation visited the Naval School in Varna and got acquainted with the project for a European Center for Security in the Black Sea, which will be based in Varna and Constanta. Radev said MEPs would push for additional funding to speed up implementation.

The financial framework should start in 2028.

The additional funding initiative is part of a broader package that includes a mission to protect merchant ships and use funds from the external border protection fund. The Protas report proposes building dual-purpose infrastructure and facilities in the eastern regions – for everyday needs in peacetime and for defense in wartime.

Sven Simon from Germany said that security in the Black Sea is not just a regional issue, but is linked to common European security. Austrian MEP Angelika Vinzig said she would present the information received during the visit to the European institutions.

Negotiations on the multiannual financial framework for the period 2028-2034 are continuing. The new budget period is expected to start on January 1, 2028.

Sources: bta.bg