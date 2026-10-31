Ancheva: Judges expect independent people in the new SJC

The large number of candidates for members of the new Supreme Judicial Council shows that judges expect independent and honest people to be included in the personnel body. This was stated by Acting Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Vanya Ancheva before the start of the General Assembly of Judges.

„The large number of candidates means that judges are counting on independent and honest people to be included in this body, who will defend their interests and evaluate them according to their dignity“, said Ancheva.

21 candidates for six positions

The General Assembly elects representatives of judges in the new composition of the SJC from the professional quota. 21 candidates have been nominated for the six positions. The electoral list includes 2,275 judges. The meeting began one hour late, after the necessary quorum was not established during the first count.

The candidates are to present their positions and answer questions before the judiciary. The vote itself is scheduled for November 7, 2026.

Appeal to Parliament

Ancheva called on the judges to have a high voter turnout and a responsible attitude towards the election, as the new SJC will shape the shape of the judicial system in the coming years.

“I count on a high voter turnout, a responsible attitude towards the election of the new members of the SJC, because this will be the body that will shape the shape of the judicial system in the coming years“, said the I.F. the President of the Supreme Judicial Council.

She expressed hope that the National Assembly would make the necessary efforts and choose its quota in order to form a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council and overcome the institutional vacuum.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, dariknews.bg