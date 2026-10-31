The gold coin "St. Ivan Rilski" disappeared from the BNB

The gold collector's coin "St. Ivan Rilski" is no longer available in the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank. It was issued on October 12, and just a few weeks later the stocks at the central bank were exhausted.

The coin is the first gold collector's coin with a denomination in euros issued by the BNB. Its nominal value is 100 euros, but the price at the time of issue was 1508 euros. The circulation is limited to 3000 pieces.

According to the publication, citing the “Telegraph“, collectors have said that the entire quantity was exhausted in two days. On the day of the issue, queues formed in front of the BNB cash desks in Sofia, with some of those interested waiting since the early hours.

Part of the circulation was provided to the “Mint House“ and six commercial banks for sale. It is not known whether there are still individual pieces there. For collectors who fail to find the coin at official outlets, the secondary market remains.

There, the offer prices are between 1,800 and 2,500 euros. Thus, the difference compared to the original price reaches from 300 to 1,000 euros for one coin. Specimens are offered, sealed in a capsule and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Parameters of the gold coin

The coin is made of gold with a fineness of 999/1000, weighs 8.64 grams and has a diameter of 24 millimeters. Its reverse side depicts St. Ivan Rilski, while the obverse side features the BNB emblem, the denomination of 100 euros and the year of issue - 2026.

The other collector euro coins issued by the BNB during the year have also aroused strong interest. The silver coins with the themes of “Preobrazhenski Monastery“, “150 years of the April Uprising“ and “125 years of the electric tram in Bulgaria“ have been sold out in the central bank's vaults.

Limited quantities remain of the copper coin dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of Krastyo Sarafov. Of its 6,000 pieces, 451 are available, and its price is 36 euros.

The first Bulgarian 2-euro coins are coming

After the introduction of the euro, the collector coins of the Bulgarian National Bank are now being issued with denominations in euros. The commemorative coins for general circulation will have a denomination of 2 euros and will differ from the standard ones in the commemorative motif on one side.

The first Bulgarian 2-euro commemorative coins are expected to be issued in May 2027. The themes are “20 years of Bulgaria in the EU“ and “The Oil-producing Rose in Bulgaria“.

Sources: novini.bg