Seven wagons with ammonium nitrate derailed in Ruse

Seven freight wagons from a train carrying ammonium nitrate derailed in the area of the Locomotive and Wagon Plant in Ruse. During the incident, part of the cargo fell to the ground.

The inspection identified two areas with spilled white granular substance. The total amount is approximately 20 kilograms, BTA reports. Samples of both the substance and the soil around it were taken from the sites.

The samples will be subjected to laboratory tests. A team from the on-duty operational group was sent to the scene, which carried out actions to document the accident and establish the circumstances surrounding the derailment.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the case at the Second Regional Police Department in Ruse. The causes of the incident have not yet been clarified.

Sources: novini.bg, dariknews.bg