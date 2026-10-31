Truck accident restricts traffic on Hemus Motorway

A truck with a trailer crashed on the “Hemus“ motorway in the Vitinya region while driving in the direction of Varna. Traffic is only in the right lane, and is regulated on site by the “Traffic Police“. According to information from BNT, there are no reports of injuries.

The initial information from witnesses is that the driver lost control of the vehicle. The heavy-duty vehicle with a trailer spun on the road, then hit the guardrail separating the two lanes of the motorway.

At the moment, no information has been reported about other vehicles involved in the accident, nor about injuries. Traffic in the area remains limited to one lane in the direction of Varna and is controlled by traffic police.

Sources: bntnews.bg