Without voting machines in three polling stations abroad

Voting machines will not arrive on time at polling stations in Tenerife, Montreal 1 and Atlanta. This was announced by Alina Dobreva during a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

In Tenerife and Montreal 1, paper ballots have already been provided and voting there will be held on paper. For the polling station in Atlanta, an opportunity is still being sought for the ballots to be delivered. The CEC is expecting timely information on whether this will be possible.

Delayed deliveries in Australia and the USA

There are also problems with the delivery of ballots in the Australian cities of Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. They are among the sections to which materials must be sent the fastest due to the time difference.

Delays have also been reported in deliveries to the American cities of Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville and Charlotte. In Sydney, the ballots have already arrived, and for Canberra this is expected to happen soon.

“We need to decide how to give instructions“, said Alina Dobreva.

According to her, the instructions should be intended for the section election commissions in the affected sections, so that voting is ensured. This concerns sections in Australia and four or five sections in the USA.

The CEC members are yet to determine what actions to take in the event of delayed deliveries and how to organize the work of the commissions in places where the machines or ballots have not arrived on time.

Sources: bta.bg