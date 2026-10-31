Protest for higher salaries at the Sofia Zoo

The workers at the Sofia Zoo protested during their lunch break demanding higher salaries. They also declared their readiness for effective strike actions, emphasizing that the care of the animals will not be interrupted.

For some employees, the current salary is nearly 700 euros. The request is for the basic salary to reach at least 1030 euros, and for people with more serious qualifications, it should be 1300 euros. This was announced by Anelia Ivanova from the Federation of Agriculture at the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Farmers.

According to her, talks have already been held with the Sofia Municipality to include in the budget an increase in salaries by 50% in 2027 and by 20% in 2028. Ivanova pointed out that Mayor Vasil Terziev has promised to do everything possible to ensure more funds for salaries.

„When it comes to half a million, they will say: remove some of the people. This is the condition“, said Anelia Ivanova.

She pointed out that about 500,000 euros are being discussed for next year's budget. According to Ivanova, cutting staff is not a solution, because employees may leave, and the animals may be left without the necessary care.

Among the protesters is 24-year-old Ralitsa, who studies zoology at Sofia University and works as a volunteer and intern at the zoo. She said that she has long dreamed of working with animals, but the low wages have denied her a permanent job.

Turnover makes work difficult

„I am 24 years old, my life is just beginning. I cannot afford to work on almost minimum wage“, said Ralitsa.

The workers point to turnover as an additional argument for a salary increase. According to them, the small number of employees makes it difficult to meet the requirements of the European organization of zoos, of which the Sofia Zoo is a member.

Katerina Zareva also linked the staffing problem to the zoo's long-term development plans. The program until 2035, adopted by the Sofia Municipal Council, provides for numerous improvements.

“Without qualified personnel, they simply cannot be done“, Zareva said.

After the protest, it is yet to become clear whether the demands for higher salaries will be included in the budget of the Sofia Municipality and how the talks between the workers, the union and the municipality will continue.

Sources: bnrnews.bg