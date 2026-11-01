Penka Angelova has been missing for almost a month

Penka Prodanova Angelova from Plovdiv has been missing for almost a month. The 76-year-old woman was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on October 8 near a grocery store on "Panteley Genov" Street in the "Zaharna Fabrika" neighborhood.

The Ministry of Interior continues the search. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv, the woman is about 160 centimeters tall, of a thin build, slightly hunched over, but well mobile. She has blue eyes and short light brown hair.

When she disappeared, Penka Angelova was wearing a black sports outfit and a dark blue fleece vest with a red lining. Her relatives indicate that she suffers from severe dementia and is completely disoriented.

„If you notice her anywhere – confused or disoriented, immediately call 112“, the relatives urge.

The family fears that the woman may be outside of Plovdiv. For this reason, citizens are urged to report her if they notice her elsewhere in the country.

Information about her whereabouts can be submitted by calling 112, at the nearest Ministry of Interior department or at the Third Regional Directorate in Plovdiv by calling 032 932 003.