Driver dies in car-truck collision near Prolesha

A driver died in a serious accident on the I-8 road near the village of Prolesha, Sofia region. The incident occurred on the evening of October 31 and partially obstructed traffic on “Europe“ Boulevard.

According to initial information, a passenger car crashed into a parked heavy-duty truck. After the collision, the car went completely under the semi-trailer and caught fire.

The driver of the passenger car died. The data on the incident are preliminary, and the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident are yet to be clarified.

Road expert Diana Rusinova commented that upon impact, the car went completely under the semi-trailer of the parked truck. There is currently no confirmed additional information about other injuries or the specific cause of the collision.