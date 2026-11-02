Weather today, forecast for Monday, November 2: Remains cloudy, in many places it will rain

The weather in Bulgaria will be cloudy and rainy on Monday, November 2. Significant precipitation is expected in Eastern Bulgaria throughout the day, especially in the northeastern regions. In the southwestern part of the country, precipitation will temporarily decrease and stop, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts.

„On Monday, precipitation from the southwest will temporarily decrease and stop; significant will be throughout the day in Eastern Bulgaria, especially in the northeastern regions“, the NIMH indicates. Moderate and strong winds are expected to blow from the east, and in the eastern regions – from the east-northeast.

Temperatures will be higher on the Black Sea coast

Minimum temperatures will remain relatively high for the beginning of November. Maximums will be between about 7-8 degrees in Western Bulgaria and 15-17 degrees in the southeastern regions. In Sofia, a daily temperature of about 10 degrees is expected, in Plovdiv - about 15 degrees, and on the Black Sea coast - up to 16-18 degrees.

In the mountainous regions, the weather will be cloudy and with precipitation. Over the next 24 hours, the precipitation situation will become more complicated again - on Tuesday, the NIMH expects precipitation to intensify in many places in the country, with snow also falling in the mountains above about 1500-1600 meters.

Sources: meteo.bg