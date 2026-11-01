Pre-trial proceedings against the chairman of a polling station in Kardzhali

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the chairman of a polling station in the Krumovgrad village of Pelin. According to NOVA, he stood behind the voting machine and inserted voters' cards.

The chairman has been removed, and a new one has been appointed in his place. There is no additional information on the case regarding charges filed or measures taken against him.

Five reports of election violations

Election day in Kardzhali region started peacefully, with the exception of four polling stations in the village of Most, which were left without electricity due to an accident. “Civil Protection“ teams helped to eliminate the problem. The Regional Election Commission told NOVA that the damage did not prevent voting.

As of 11:00, voter turnout in the district was 3.69%. For comparison, 2.66% of voters voted in the first round at the same time. Five reports of election violations are being investigated. In one of the sections in the city, eight out of 793 people eligible to vote voted.

About 24,000 people voted in the first round

In the first round in Kardzhali district, about 24,000 people out of over 270,000 voters went to the polls. The chairman of the SIC, Lyubomir Kalaidzhiev, stated: “This is the first time that such a low voter turnout has happened. I attribute it to disinterest in the presidential institution“.

Among voters there are expectations that the turnout will increase. “We should vote, since they gave us this right“, said one of them. Another stated: “I voted in the hope that this world will get better“.

Sources: nova.bg