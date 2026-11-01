Despite a problem with the machine, Boyko Borisov voted in the runoff

The leader of GERB Boyko Borisov managed to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, although there were problems with the machine during the voting. Afterwards, he told journalists that he had not had any talks with Andrey Gyurov.

„I am a right-wing person, I am the leader of the largest right-wing party, even if it is difficult, even if there are many remarks - you have to look ahead. With Gyurov in foreign policy terms, we have the same understanding. Citizen Gyurov asked Citizen Borisov for support. As a citizen of Bulgaria, I supported Gyurov“, Borisov said.

He explained his support with his political positions and emphasized that there were no preliminary talks between him and Gyurov.

Borisov also commented on the voter turnout. According to him, people do not go out to vote because in elections they often vote against the government. He added that in this vote there were “quite a few different proposals“ that were not accepted.

“With this low voter turnout, with this lack of representation – it will be very difficult for him to be a unifier of the nation or a supreme commander”, said the GERB leader.

Sources: novini.bg